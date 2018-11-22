JP McManus money held back from Donegal GAA club

Donegal Intermediate club Naomh Ultan have had their JP McManus donation withheld by the Donegal county board and they are not happy about it.

The club have been informed by the Donegal treasurer, Alan Boyd, that the €2,500 donation from the millionaire businessman is being withheld against money owed by the club to the Donegal board.

“We are not happy about the action of the board,” club chairperson, Roger Meehan, told the Democrat.

“This money was donated by JP McManus to go towards the clubs and the county board's role was to pass on the money. But now we have been informed that the money is being held to cover for money we owe the county,” added the Naomh Ultan official.

When contacted on the matter, Co. Board chairman, Mick McGrath, said that there were procedures in place to deal with any matters between clubs and the county board.

He added that the Co. Treasurer had met a delegation from the Naomh Ultan club on two occasions in the last two months.

The Naomh Ultan chairman, Roger Meehan feels that the JP McManus money should not be used as part of any discussions.

“We acknowledge we owe the county board money and we will pay it as soon as a matter we have with the county board has been sorted out.

“The club took a decision four years ago to withhold part of the annual club levy in protest at the county board’s inaction on an issue we have had over boundaries and neighbouring clubs registering players from our area.”

The club insist they have continued to pay their annual registration and annual insurance and all other fees to the board and it is only a portion of the levy they are withholding.

“We think it is very unfair of the county board and I wonder what JP McManus would think of their decision. We have asked for an explanation and as of yesterday (Tuesday) we had received no response from the board.

“The action of the Donegal county board is totally against the spirit in which the money was donated. The donation was made as a gesture to the clubs, big and small, and it was greatly appreciated by the clubs.

The matter came to light after Naomh Ultan club member and PRO, Colm Shovlin, writing in a personal capacity, sent in a letter to the Democrat Sports editor.

It is not clear if any other club or clubs in the county have had money withheld.