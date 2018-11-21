23 boil notices issued to private water supplies in Donegal

Twenty-three boil notices affecting 1,607 people were issued to private water supplies in Donegal last year by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

No directions were issued, and no audits were carried out in the county last year, a report from the EPA showed.

The EPA’s report, Focus on Private Water Supplies, in 2017 found that the quality of drinking water in private supplies remains poorer than that in public supplies.

Small private supplies serve commercial or public buildings and are drawn from springs or wells. These supplies have the poorest water quality of all private water supply types. Small private supplies may be used in areas where there is no access to a public supply or where a business has chosen to use a private supply for commercial or other purposes.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Dr Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said,

“We are concerned about the continuing poor quality of drinking water in private supplies serving commercial or public activities such as crèches, nursing homes and hotels. Our report found that many of these supplies are not being monitored for water quality. The consumption of water of unknown quality poses a serious health risk to consumers, particularly vulnerable people such as the young and elderly.”