Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, November 21

The sudden death has occurred of Declan Dorrian, Coolback, Kindrum, Fanad, and late of Manor Court House, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his family home at Coolback from 5 p.m. tomorrow evening, Thursday 22nd November.

Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty, at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, 24th November, with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

House private on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Simon Community. Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors, Fanad.

Simon McBride, Convoy and Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Simon McBride, 17 Beechwood Grove, Convoy formally of Townparks, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at his parents’ residence at Townparks, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Friday, November 23 at 1.30pm, for service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Asthmatic Association, Donegal Branch c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Mairead McShane Nee McDonagh, Convent Road, Letterkenny, formerly Galway



The death has occurred of Mairead McShane Nee McDonagh, Convent Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Galway. Retired national school teacher.

Mairead’s remains will repose at her late residence: Convent Road from 6pm this evening, Tuesday November 20.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, November 22 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwell Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Pascal Blake Funeral Director.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Eddie McFadden, Curransport, Gweedore



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eddie (Thadhg) Mc Fadden, Curransport, Gweedore.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday morning, November 22 at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass at St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola and burial afterwards at Maghergallon Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Nancy McClafferty, Main Street, Carrigart



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy McClafferty, Main Street, Carrigart.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, November 22 going to the Church of St John The Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Leo 'Toots' McGranaghan, 1 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Leo 'Toots' McGranaghan, 1 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 6pm this evening (Tuesday), going to his daughter, Cathy McGlynn’s home, Rockhill, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.