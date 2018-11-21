NEWS
Donegal County Council members agree budget
Councillors complimentary of the various reports from council staff
Donegal County Council has passed the annual budget at Wednesday's meeting in Lifford.
It was adopted on a proposal from Fine Gael councillor, Barry O’Neill and seconded by Independent councillor Frank McBrearty.
Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Seamus Ó Domhnaill asked for a recorded vote.
When this was done the motion was passed on a vote of 28 for and 2 against.
Several councillors were complimentary of the various reports put forward by the Council staff.
