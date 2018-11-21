Donegal County Council members agree budget

Donegal County Council has passed the annual budget at Wednesday's meeting in Lifford.

It was adopted on a proposal from Fine Gael councillor, Barry O’Neill and seconded by Independent councillor Frank McBrearty.

Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Seamus Ó Domhnaill asked for a recorded vote.

When this was done the motion was passed on a vote of 28 for and 2 against.

Several councillors were complimentary of the various reports put forward by the Council staff.

