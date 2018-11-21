Deep concern in Twin Towns at possible impact of new road

The Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce has expressed shock and concern at the financial impact that the proposed Sligo to Letterkenny TEN-T route corridor will have on the Twin Towns.

The Chamber has calculated that the proposed TEN-T route corridor will result in lost revenues of around €10m per annum and that this will result in the loss of up to 200 jobs locally. It will also have a knock on impact for many local service providers.

Spokesperson for the chamber Charlie Ferry said: “The Chamber is appalled that no consideration has been given to connecting Ballybofey and Stranorlar to the proposed TEN-T route. The lack of a proper connecting route into the towns has the potential to destroy the Twin Towns.

“We have consulted widely with our members, all of them are expecting a significant drop in turnover with those in the hospitality sector expecting a drop of up to 25 per cent if the TEN-T route corridor proceeds as planned.

“Ballybofey and Stranorlar are effectively service towns: shops, hotels and other catering outlets. These are all highly dependent on passing trade and cross border trade. The hospitality sector provides 30 per cent of the jobs in the Twin Towns whereas the figure nationally is 10 per cent. Many of the 34 businesses operating in this sector in the Twin Towns are of the view that they will be forced to shut down if the route corridor proceeds as planned. Many permanent jobs will be lost and part time and seasonal employment will be seriously impacted. Reduced spending by businesses will have an impact across the whole community.”