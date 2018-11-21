Donegal businesses urged to enter the Donegal Enterprise Awards

Businesses in Donegal have been urged to push themselves beyond their comfort zones and make a conscious effort to stand out from the crowd to achieve great things.

The call came from Eve Anne McCarron, Business Advisor at the Local Enterprise Office, at the end of an inspiring day in Rockhill House where almost 50 people showed up to hear guests Geoff Ramm and Nigel Risner explain how they could build a stand-out business.

“Nigel mentioned earlier that his fear was that, having heard all of the great advice there was to hear, that people would still go away and do nothing.

You were pushed a bit out of your comfort zone by our speakers, but that is a good thing, because everyone knows that is where you need to really get to if you are to succeed,” she said.

Indeed, Eve Anne urged those attending – and indeed all Donegal businesses – to really show their determination to stand out, by entering the Donegal Enterprise Awards before the deadline on November 22nd.

“All day we have been hearing about ways you should be letting people know what a great business you have and this is a wonderful opportunity to do just that.

The application process is simple and the form is a lot simpler now than it has ever been. The deadline is approaching quickly and will close on Thursday, November 22, but I really would urge people to go to the Local Enterprise Office website and get their application submitted.”

Businesses attending the workshop in Rockhill House were engaged from the very first moment by key speakers Nigel Risner and Geoff Ramm who challenged them from the outset to think about their business from the customer’s point of view.

Stressing there is nothing new in customer service, Geoff Ramm said he wondered why - if so many businesses would think they’d rate at least 8/10 for customer service – that so many people have bad customer experience?

“If you want a stand out business, deliver a better experience. Build a level of excitement into everything you do at every touch point. Put a smile on people’s faces.

I tell you this, if you can find the gap between the service you give your customers now and the highest possible service you can possibly give and fix it, then nobody will ever out do you.”

Nigel Risner reminded Donegal businesses that they need to coach themselves to success instead of commentating themselves to failure.

“Your job is to create something for your client that makes them feel good, invokes good memories and makes them think of your business,” he said.

“You need to focus on what it is you want – think what’s possible, what it is you want to achieve.”

Eve Anne McCarron then concluded by urging businesses to take the risk and put themselves forward for the Enterprise Awards.

She explained that anyone interested could contact the Local Enterprise Office on 0749160735 to get an application form, or they in could go online and download the application from: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal/Start-or-Grow-your-Business/Donegal-Enterprise-Awards/