New Finn footbridge opened

The new Finn footbridge between Ballybofey and Stranorlar hgas been officially opened.

Pedestrians and cyclists crossing the Finn will have a much safer experience after the opening of the new footbridge by Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Cllr. Patrick McGowan, Cathaoirleach of Stranorlar Municipal District, on Monday afternoon.

Speaking at the official opening Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill acknowledged the importance of this new bridge to businesses, schools and the wider community in the towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar saying “this is a particularly busy section of road network on the N15 and for many years concerns were raised about the safety of pedestrians crossing the existing bridge. There are two large secondary schools and a large primary school in the immediate vicinity of this bridge and I am delighted to see this investment coming to fruition today with the opening of this new state of the art footbridge.”

The new footbridge is a board-walk type solution, using the existing masonry arch bridge as a support structure, tying into and bearing directly off the existing bridge. The main structural load carrying elements of the new footbridge are of protected steel construction, while the decking, carrying the foot traffic, is formed from lighter aluminium. The 1.4m high pedestrian parapets and railings are formed from stainless steel. The existing parapets have been partially reconstructed from locally sourced schist and finished with a cut limestone coping. The footbridge has an overall length of approximately 60m and width of 3m. It has taken approximately one year to complete the construction of the footbridge and ancillary works and delivered at a cost of just over €800,000.

The design consultants for the project were Doran Consulting and the footbridge was constructed by Deane Public Works Ltd.

Cllr Patrick McGowan, Cathaoirleach of Stranorlar MD welcomed the official opening of this new footbridge explaining that “this footbridge came about as a result of my lobbying at both Council level and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to ensure a safe and efficient crossing for pedestrians and cyclists and it gives me great pleasure to see it officially opened to the public today. And while the footbridge provides for a safe crossing it also provides the pedestrian and the cyclist with a wonderful view of the beautiful river Finn which is without doubt one of the most splendid rivers in the country. This bridge is a great addition to the town and will go a long way to making the town a much safer place as well as enhancing the walking and cycling experience for locals and visitors alike”.

The official opening took place at 2pm on Monday and was attended by representatives of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, local Councillors, the Chamber of Commerce and many local people as well as students from sixth class in St. Mary’s National School.