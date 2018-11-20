Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mairead McShane Nee McDonagh, Convent Road, Letterkenny, formerly Galway

- Eddie McFadden, Curransport, Gweedore

- Leo 'Toots' McGranaghan, Letterkenny

- Eamon McCullagh, Castlefinn

- Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Mairead McShane Nee McDonagh, Convent Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Galway. Retired national school teacher.

Mairead’s remains will repose at her late residence: Convent Road from 6pm this evening, Tuesday November 20.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, November 22 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwell Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Pascal Blake Funeral Director.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Eddie McFadden, Curransport, Gweedore



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eddie (Thadhg) Mc Fadden, Curransport, Gweedore.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday morning, November 22 at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass at St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola and burial afterwards at Maghergallon Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Nancy McClafferty, Main Street, Carrigart



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy McClafferty, Main Street, Carrigart.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, November 22 going to the Church of St John The Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Leo 'Toots' McGranaghan, 1 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Leo 'Toots' McGranaghan, 1 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 6pm this evening (Tuesday), going to his daughter, Cathy McGlynn’s home, Rockhill, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Eamon McCullagh, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Eamon McCullagh, Tiernisk, Castlefinn.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, November 21, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefinn. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

House private please.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, November 21 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.