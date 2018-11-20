Lettermacaward fundraiser raises over €6,000 for oncology units

James and Mary Melly are pictured presenting a cheque for €3,325 to Lorrraine McLoone and Geraldine Mullan of Letterkenny University Hospital's Oncology Unit.

An Oncology fundraiser was held in Lettermacaward last month and raised €6,650.

A cheque for €3,325 will also be presented to Galway University Hosptial at a later date.

Well done to all who organised or supported this event - a wonderful effort!