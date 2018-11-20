NEWS
Lettermacaward fundraiser raises over €6,000 for oncology units
James and Mary Melly present cheque to hospital
The presentation of the cheque to staff at the Oncology Unit in Letterkenny
James and Mary Melly are pictured presenting a cheque for €3,325 to Lorrraine McLoone and Geraldine Mullan of Letterkenny University Hospital's Oncology Unit.
An Oncology fundraiser was held in Lettermacaward last month and raised €6,650.
A cheque for €3,325 will also be presented to Galway University Hosptial at a later date.
Well done to all who organised or supported this event - a wonderful effort!
