Irish Water to host public meeting to outline plan for local works in 2019

Irish Water is to host a public information evening in Letterkenny as work in improving water services in the town continues.

The event will be held on Monday, December 3.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is working to upgrade the water mains and sewer infrastructure in Letterkenny. In a statement, Irish Water say they are committed to the upgrade of the water and wastewater infrastructure across Donegal.

At the information event Irish Water will meet with the public at a drop in session in Radisson Blu Hotel Letterkenny to present the upcoming works in 2019. The public information session will take place from 5pm to 7.30pm on Monday, December 3.

“The investment in water services in Letterkenny is essential to improve water and wastewater service across the town, will act as a platform for social and economic development.

"The project will also help ensure that the water quality standards set out in relevant legislation will be achieved,” said Colm Claffey, Irish Water’s Infrastructure Regional Lead.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan.

Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.