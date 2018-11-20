Donegal Traveller Pride awards take place on Thursday

Outstanding achievements by Donegal Travellers in a number of different categories will be celebrated during a Donegal Traveller Pride Awards event hosted by Donegal Travellers Project (DTP) this Thursday at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Like the national Traveller Pride Awards that are run each year in Dublin, the Donegal event will honour recent accomplishments that Traveller community members have had despite the barriers that they continue to face in Irish society.

“We will be promoting Traveller pride in the county by showcasing many of the achievements and successes that Donegal Travellers have had, including in the area of higher education,” said DTP Men’s Health Worker Hugh Friel, who received the national Overall Traveller Pride Award in 2015.

“We will also be recognising the dedication and commitment shown by Donegal Travellers who have played a leading role in the struggle for Traveller rights.”

Voting

In the past few weeks Travellers throughout Donegal have been voting on their choices to win event categories including: Outstanding Traveller Community Person of the Year, Outstanding Young Traveller Community Person of the Year, Outstanding Promotion of Traveller Culture and History, Excellence in Sports, Excellence in Music, and Outstanding Youth Participation.

Also celebrated during the event will be the exceptional educational accomplishments of Donegal Travellers who have successfully completed Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI)-accredited higher education courses and degree programmes in Community Work, Health and Social Care, Management and Supervision, and Youth Work.

The event will additionally commend a number of Donegal Travellers for their successful completion of further education courses organised by DTP, including QQI-accredited courses in “Learning for Living” and “Food and Nutrition” taught by Donegal ETB, a “Gender Equality” course, and a “Small Changes, Big Difference” health awareness programme run by Travellers for Travellers.

More information about the DTP Traveller Pride Awards is available by ringing Donegal Travellers Project on (074) 912 9281.