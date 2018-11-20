Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, November 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Leo 'Toots' McGranaghan, Letterkenny

- Eamon McCullagh, Castlefinn

- Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Tony Sheridan, Rathmullan

Leo 'Toots' McGranaghan, 1 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Leo 'Toots' McGranaghan, 1 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 6pm this evening (Tuesday), going to his daughter, Cathy McGlynn’s home, Rockhill, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Eamon McCullagh, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Eamon McCullagh, Tiernisk, Castlefinn.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, November 21, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefinn. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

House private please.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, November 21 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tony Sheridan (The Nurse), Clondallon, Rathmullan



The death has taken place of Tony Sheridan (The Nurse), Clondallon, Rathmullan.

Reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in Rathmullan Cemetery.

House private from 10.30pm to 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.

