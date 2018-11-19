DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 19
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Eamon Mc Cullagh, Castlefin
- Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy
- Tony Sheridan, Rathmullan
Eamon Mc Cullagh, Castlefin
The death has occurred of Eamon Mc Cullagh, Tiernisk, Castlefin.
Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.
The house is private please to family and friends at the request of the deceased.
Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy
The death has taken place of Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.
House Private Please.
Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, November 21 at 12noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Tony Sheridan (The Nurse), Clondallon, Rathmullan
The death has taken place of Tony Sheridan (The Nurse), Clondallon, Rathmullan.
Reposing at his home.
Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in Rathmullan Cemetery.
House private from 10.30pm to 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.
Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.
