Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 19

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Eamon Mc Cullagh, Castlefin



The death has occurred of Eamon Mc Cullagh, Tiernisk, Castlefin.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The house is private please to family and friends at the request of the deceased.

Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy



The death has taken place of Sandra McBride, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

House Private Please.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, November 21 at 12noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tony Sheridan (The Nurse), Clondallon, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Tony Sheridan (The Nurse), Clondallon, Rathmullan.

Reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in Rathmullan Cemetery.

House private from 10.30pm to 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.