Shock as deer's legs hung at roadside

Outrage has been expressed after a pair of deer legs were left hanging from a telephone wire alongside a Donegal road.

The act, which has been described as ‘foul’, is believed to have been carried out by illegal poachers.

The grim discovery was made between Glenties and Finntown in an area known as the Beanna Buí.

Concern has also been expressed at the level of poaching in the area.

Local man Joe Brennan, who came across the severed hind legs, said the run-in to Christmas and the increase in demand for venison can see an increase in illegal poaching.

“This is the work of deer poachers and is obviously intended to give the proverbial two fingers to the NPWS (National Parks and Wildlife Service) and the gardaí,” he said.

“At this time of year poaching comes to a height and apparently there is quite a lot of money to be made in the illegal deer trade."

He described it as a foul gesture. “To leave the hind legs hanging from a telephone stay wire along the road is a sign of the mentality of the people,” he told Highland Radio.

“It is well-known that poaching is endemic in the area and in the Glenveagh area there are reports of incidents recently of deer being killed within the park grounds.

“These guys have no mind for the proper culling of deer. This is a new act now to hang up the legs along the road for all and sundry passing by to see.”



