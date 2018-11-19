Deele College in Raphoe to host careers fair

Doctors, scientists and engineers will be just some of those attending when around 30 exhibitors visit Deele College in Raphoe this week, for an exciting careers fair hosted by the school as part of College Awareness Week.

“From Stem to Start-Up: Making Career Connections at Deele” – will take place on Tuesday (November 20) in the Raphoe school and according to career guidance counsellor Gearóídín Brady aims to demonstrate to the students there, just how many careers options there are possible to them.

“We are thrilled by the response we have had from exhibitors and the whole idea behind the event is to show students the many ways they can thrive by going to College,” she said.

Mrs Brady explained that on the day, students will have the opportunity to connect with representatives from traditional and innovative industries, and realise that a college education can take them places that they had never thought of.

“We will have an area designated to Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and overall in the region of 30 exhibitors, many of whom are past pupils or have strong connections with the school.”

“From molecular bioscience, engineering, psychology, robotics, sound engineering and apprenticeships to nursing, fashion-design, journalism, defence forces, art - and a whole lot more, we will have such an array of options available to our students and we want them to really be aware of them all,” Mrs Brady added.

Career guidance counsellor Gearóídín Brady



The event in Deele College is just one of many nationwide and across Donegal for College Awareness Week that aims to encourage people of all ages to consider further education as part of their future. “College Awareness Week aims to inspire and inform all students about the importance of having a post-secondary education plan. It advocates for students to have the choice to pursue the course best suited to their interests, abilities and dreams, whether that is a PLC qualification, an apprenticeship or a university degree,” Gearóídín Brady said.

With that in mind, the Raphoe guidance counsellor explained that the Deele College students would be urged to make the best possible use of their time when visiting and talking to the exhibitors.

From Stem to Start-Up will run in Deele College from 11am until 1pm when Chair of Donegal Education and Training Board, councillor Martin Harley, is expected to officially close the event.