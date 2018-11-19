Meeting to hear plans to save iconic St. Mura's Cross

Fahan Heritage Group will this week launch its campaign to Save St Mura’s Cross into the future and everyone is invited to be part of preserving this 1,400 year old iconic cross.

It is one of Ireland’s oldest crosses and the only one with a Greek inscription.

The launch takes place in the Caboose Club at the Railway Tavern, Fahan, Buncrana on Wednesday, November 21, at 8pm and everyone is welcome.

There will be the premiere of a short film uploaded to the www.fundit.ie website where it is hoped donations will be pledged to help fund this important conservation programme.

The iconic 1,400 year-old St Mura’s Cross in Fahan’s old graveyard has been seriously eroded and is at risk, as is the nearby abbey gable wall which is being split apart by heavy ivy growth.

Archaeologist John Cronin has been commissioned to do a report in conjunction with the relevant national agencies to determine the future of the cross, its conservation and that of the surrounding graves.

The cross was erected to commemorate the death of St Mura in 645AD. He was aged 94 and was patron of the Cineál Eoghain including the Uí Neill who were among the High Kings of Ireland.

His bell is in the Wallace Collection in London and his crozier, chain of office and baptismal font also survive in various locations.

The abbey gable wall to be stabilised, built in 1608, contains stones from the original monastery of St Mura. Phase One of this programme is to remove the ivy under strict supervision. Substantial funding is required and an appeal has been launched under the charity scheme www.fundit.ie.