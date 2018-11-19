Sligo man pleads guilty to manslaughter, denies murder

A 31-year-old Sligo man has admitted killing another man in the town more than three years ago.

However, Keith Brady has denied murdering Martin Kivlehan and will go on trial before the Central Criminal Court tomorrow.

Mr Brady of Cartron Estate, Sligo, was arraigned before the court this morning, charged with murdering the 59-year-old on a date unknown between 2nd August and 3rd August 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter at The New Apartments, Holborn Street, Sligo Town.

A jury of four women and eight men was sworn in to hear his trial, which will begin tomorrow before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart and is expected to last more than two weeks.