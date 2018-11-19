UPDATE: Car belonging to missing woman found in Donegal

A major search operation is underway on Lough Swilly after a car belonging to a missing Derry woman was found in Buncrana.

It has been confirmed that the car which was found at around 9am this morning belongs to 72 year old Jean McGaghey.

Gardaí and the Lough Swilly RNLI are involved in the search.

She was last seen in the Drummard Park area of Derry on Sunday at approximately 4.30pm. It is believed she then travelled in a red Ford Fiesta onto the Buncrana Road near the border crossing point.

She is described as being about 5’2 in height, slim build with short grey hair.

Jean is believed to have been wearing a Kaftan multi-coloured nightie, a long dark blue raincoat and gold flat footwear.

Police are appealing for Jean to make contact with them or her family. If anyone knows of Jean’s whereabouts they are asked to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1404 18/11/18.