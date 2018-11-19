Missing woman may be in Donegal

Police searching for a pensioner missing from Derry believe she may be in Donegal.

The PSNI in Derry and the family of 72 year old Jean McGahey are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen in the Drummard Park area of the city on Sunday at approximately 4.30pm. It is believed she then travelled in a red Ford Fiesta onto the Buncrana Road near the border crossing point.

She is described as being about 5’2 in height, slim build with short grey hair. Jean is believed to have been wearing a Kaftan multi-coloured nightie, a long dark blue raincoat and gold flat footwear.

Police are appealing for Jean to make contact with them or her family. If anyone knows of Jean’s whereabouts they are asked to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1404 18/11/18.