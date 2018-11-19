Business friends Leslie and Denis are on the move

They may have only recently opened their new premises at Lisnennan in Letterkenny, but Leslie O’Donnell and Denis Ferry are as busy as ever.

For Leslie, the move to the new location is a big change - he had spent 21 years operating his car repair and auto body business at Mountain Top.

Great service

However, he has decided to open a new state of the art workshop at Lisnennan where customers can avail of the same great service that Leslie’s renowned for.

“I’d like to thank George Boal (Mountain Top) and all the Boal family for all they have done for me all through the years,” Leslie said.

“I’d also like to thank everyone for supporting us and helping with the move.”

The new premises is based around the corner from the new Letterkenny Education Together national school and right next door, Denis Ferry has opened his new Ferry’s Garage. Again, Denis has thanked his loyal customers for their continued support.