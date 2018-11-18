Staff and management at Gallagher's say a fond farewell to Ludmila

Ludmila Dikterjova retired last week after 12 years from Gallagher’s / Promise Gluten Free Bakery, Ardara.

She is pictured with her colleagues on her last day. Management and staff wish Ludmila a long and happy retirement and safe trip back to Riga, Latvia.

Also, the staff have extended a very happy 60th birthday to long standing employee John Burke.

Photos by Ciara/jmac.ie

John Burke makes a presentation to Ludmila Dikterjova who retired recently after 12 Years service with Gallagher’s / Promise Gluten Free Bakery, Ardara