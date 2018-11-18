Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, November 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Vincent Curran, St Catherine's Road, Killybegs

- Tony Sheridan, Rathmullan

- Anthony Ginn, Ard Foyle, Moville, Donegal

- Annie Sweeney, Kill, Dunfanaghy

- Patrick James Brogan, Frosses

Vincent Curran, St Catherine's Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Vincent Curran, St Catherine's Road, Killybegs. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs today, Sunday, for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital.

House private please.

Tony Sheridan (The Nurse), Clondallon, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Tony Sheridan (The Nurse), Clondallon, Rathmullan.

Reposing at his home in Clondallon from 7pm on Sunday evening.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in Rathmullan Cemetery.

House private from 10.30pm to 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.

Anthony Ginn, Ard Foyle, Moville

The death has occurred of Anthony Ginn (formerly of Glengormley), Ard Foyle, Moville.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Monday, November 19 at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballybrack, with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Annie Sweeney Ramonaghan, Kill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Annie Sweeney Ramonaghan, Kill, Dunfanaghy.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery, Falcarragh. Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick James Brogan, Tullylough, Frosses

The death took place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town of Patrick James Brogan, Tullylough, Frosses.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest at Donegal Community Hospital from 4pm on Sunday with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the Cranney Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.