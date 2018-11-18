Noel to launch 'Don't say you weren't taul' this evening

Noel Sweeney will launch his self-penned book ‘Don't say you weren't taul!’, Noel Sweeney – A Memoir, this Sunday, November 18 at the Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny.

An open invite has gone out to family, friends, acquaintances and anyone who knows Noel to attend.

And as he says himself, anyone who doesn’t know Noel and is doing nothing on Sunday evening is also welcome to come along for the craic.

Noel Sweeney and his good friend Fergus Cleary on stage



All profits from the sale of the book will be donated to charities working with the homeless.

In this entertaining book, Noel recalls his early days growing up on a small farm in Ballymaleel outside Letterkenny, his successful career in the music band Barney and the Circle as well as his many trials and tribulations in building his well-known driving school business Swilly Drive.

Noel reminisces about the ‘the auld days’ of being reared in the 40’s and 50’s, dancing in the Fiesta Ballroom in the 60’s and playing music around Donegal in the 70’s and 80’s.

He also talks openly about the challenges he faced in life and the many twists and turns in his varied and interesting life.

Sunday night's launch takes place at 6.30pm and Noel has offered an open invitation to everyone to come along for an hour of good old fun, stories and music.

The Sweeney family, front Noel and Mary; Back, Stephen, Noelle, Karl and Brian



There are strong rumours circulating that Barney and the Circle may tune up their instruments and take to the stage for the first time in 30 years.

Noel said: “If it’s good enough for Westlife, Boyzone and the Spice Girls to have all decided to re-unite, I don’t see why Barney and the Circle can’t follow suit.”

He added: “I’d love anyone from around Letterkenny and surrounding areas, or anyone who knows me, to feel welcome to come along to the Silver Tassie on Sunday evening for the launch of the book

“There’ll be a bit of craic, a few stories and we may even sing a few songs

“ It’s a great chance to reminisce about the old days – and we’ll have you home for 9pm, in time for bed.

“At our age, I need to be going to my bed at a reasonable hour”.

The new book will be on sale in all major book stores around Letterkenny and can be bought online at www.noelsweeney.ie from this weekend.