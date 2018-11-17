Donegal Travellers Project (DTP) call for new rules to protect minorities

Donegal Travellers Project (DTP) has called on the government to bar incitement to hatred against minority groups by candidates for election as part of Standards in Public Office (Sipo) legislation which currently applies to campaign finances and expenses.

New Sipo rules are needed to prevent candidates from targeting minorities such as immigrants, people with disabilities, and minority ethnic groups, DTP representatives said during a meeting that they had with David Stanton, TD, who is Minister of State for Equality, Immigration, and Integration at the Department of Justice and Equality.

Such legislation would cover the type of negative generalisations that were levelled against Travellers during the recent presidential campaign.

“What the presidential campaign has thrown up is that people can incite hatred during campaigning, as shown by the backlash experienced by the Traveller community over the last three or four weeks,” said Hugh Friel, DTP Men’s Health Worker, who was part of a group of 12 Travellers from DTP that met with the minister before he launched the DTP Roma Project last week.

“We spoke to the minister about the need for a Standards in Public Office code of practice for politicians running in local and general elections,” Hugh said.

“Politicians should have to adhere to a code of practice that’s respectful of all, including people with disabilities, people with mental health issues, and members of minority ethnic groups. This isn’t just about Travellers; this is about creating a code of practice that values inclusivity. We don’t want Ireland to be a country that promotes hatred towards minorities. The minister said it was a good point. We asked him to review hate crime legislation, as well, to see if it could be enforced during election campaigns.”

Another Traveller participant in the meeting with the minister, DTP Community Health Worker Katie Boyle, expressed the horror and hurt experienced by minority community members when they find themselves the targets of hatred-inciting generalisations by public figures.

“I find it very hard when politicians are discriminating against the Traveller community,” Katie said. “It’s very hard for Travellers to move forward through public comments that are so negative. As a community we have to stand together and be strong…if somebody talks negatively about us, it needs to be shut down. We don’t have to explain ourselves; we know who we are. Some people say Travellers shouldn’t have their own ethnicity. If they’re saying we’re not different, why do they treat us differently?”

MEETING

During their meeting with Minister Stanton, Travellers also discussed the wide range of programmes and supports that DTP offers, including in the areas of education, accommodation, health, youth work, and intercultural training.

“The strength of the DTP team in the room was very obvious,” said Ann Friel, DTP Primary Health Care Team Leader, who chaired the meeting. “Overall I think the minister listened to what we were saying and understands community work. He was really interested in what we had to say and praised us for our good work. He also acknowledged that the high standard of Donegal Travellers Project as an organisation is known throughout the country.”