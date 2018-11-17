Protest in Bunbeg against threatened closure of post office

There was a protest held on Saturday in An Bun Beag against the threatened closure of the post office there, as well as another post office in Bun na Leaca.

This follows in the wake of the closure of Gort a’ Choirce post office at the end of October and the announcement last week that the post offices in Dunfanaghy and Burtonport would also close.

Independent County Councillor Mícheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, who was one of the organisers of the protest, told protestors that it was not only services that were being taken from the community but jobs as well, jobs that the community in Gaoth Dobhair could not afford to lose.

Five hotels

“We have lost five hotels in this parish over the last few years and that has impacted not only on the number of people employed in the area, but on the social life generally and the tourist industry specifically,” he said.

“What jobs we have in Gaoth Dobhair tend to be low paid and to have poor terms and conditions for the workers.”



Mac Giolla Easbuig cautioned against the community putting their faith in establishment politicians to sort out the economic, cultural and social problems in the area.



“Since the foundation of the state successive governments, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, have deprived Donegal of much needed jobs, investment and infrastructure that other areas in the country take for granted. At every election politicians promise that they will ‘deliver’ for Donegal but it never happens.

"Several well known Donegal TDs from both main parties have held ministerial positions and have done nothing to stop the trend of neglecting their home county,” he stated.



Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig said the community had to lead the fight to retain jobs and services.

He praised Conradh na Gaeilge for their unwavering support since the campaign started and the Socialist language activist organisation Misneach, both of whose members travelled to attend the protest and show solidarity.