Outstanding comeback for Red Hugh's as they are crowned Ulster champions

The celebrations will go on late into the night at the Cross in Killygordon after Red Hugh's footballers were crowned Ulster Junior champions tonight, in Celtic Park, in Derry.



Red Hugh's ……………. 1-11

Limavady Wolfhounds .. 1-9



In cracking contest the Donegal champions came from four points down early in the second period with a tour de force display.

Super sub Johnny Carlin made a huge impact on his introduction in the second period as he ended the game with a personal tally of 1-2.

His goal deep in injury time was the clinching score after Ryan Kelly had tied up the game on the hour mark.

It was a one point game at halftime as Limavady led 0-7 to 0-6 at the end of a fast flowing football 32 minutes of football

Limavady opened the brighter and kicked the game’s opening two points with Conor Quigley landing the game’s first inside two minutes.

And Oisin Hasson with a delightful strike from way out the field knocked over the second shortly after for a 0-2 lead.

Peadar McGlinchey settled the Red Hugh's nerves with a fine point on four minutes and while Eugene O’Kane restored Limavady’s two point advantage Red Hugh's were coming more into the game.

And with Stephen McMenamin storming into the game the game was tied up with Damien Browne strikes, one from a 20 metre free.

And the sides were level twice more before Red Hugh’s hit the front for the first time in the early seconds of the second quarter for a 0-5 to 0-4 lead.

Calvin Bradley got on the end of sweeping move to kick the lead point. But the Limavady response was a positive one as Richard King, Oisin Hasson and Ruairi Kane knocked over points as the Derry men went back in front to lead 0-7 to 0-5 as the clocked ticked on the half.

But Red Hugh's finished strong and Peadar McGlinchey had a chance for a goal. But his rising shot shaved the crossbar to see Limavady go in with their noses in front 0-7 to 0-6.

Red Hugh's got off to a lightning start on the resumption and Pauric McMenamin went close to hitting the Limavady net but somehow Manus Quigley got back to take the ball off the line with his keeper beaten.

That was as early as the 33rd minute. But the drama did not end there. Red Hugh's lost Shane Gallagher to injury one minute later before Conor Quigley hit the first score of the second period on 40 minutes when he hit the Red Hugh’s net for a 1-7 to 0-6 lead.

There was touch of good fortune about the goal.

Shortly after the goal, Limavady were reduced to 14 when Richard King was red carded for a second yellow card offence.

Red Hugh's took full advantage and they were the dominant side for the remaining 20 plus minutes. Carlin hit two quick points. Calvin Bradley and Damien Browne added two more points in quick succession to tie up the game at 0-10 to 1-7 with a little over 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

They had to wait 12 minutes for the lead score when Ryan Kelly split the City end posts for a 0-11 to 1-7 lead and super sub Carlin sealed it with a super goal four minutes into the eight minutes of injury time.

Limavady ended the game with 13 men after Conor Forest picked up a second yellow card.



RED HUGH’S; Ciaran Kelly; Cathal Doherty, Eugene Browne, Shane McGlinchey; Peadar McGlinchey (0-1), Stephen McMenamin, Ryan Kelly (0-1); Thomas McMenamin, Damian Browne (0-3,3f); Pauric McMenamin (0-1), Gerard Melaugh, Odhran Doherty; Shane Gallagher, James Carlin, Calvin Bradley (0-3).

Subs: Johnny Carlin(1-2)for S Gallagher 34 inj; Colm Melaugh for James Carlin 46;



LIMAVADY WOLFHOUNDS: Oran Hartin; Jamie McLaughlin, Manus Quigley, Harry McLaughlin; Kieran McGlinchey, Conor Boyd, Aaron McGregor; Sheagh McLaughlin (0-1), Callum; Eugene O’Kane (0-1), Richard King (0-1,1f), Ruairi O’Kane (0-2); Oisin Hasson (0-2), Cormac Quigley (1-2), Ruairi Hasson.

Subs; Jack Deery for K McGlinchey, Brandon O’Brien, Conor Forrest for R O’Kane all on 51;



REFEREE: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)