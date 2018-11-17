Major award places local company firmly on the national stage

A Donegal company has been named among the top 50 fastest growing companies in Ireland.

Falcarragh-based Kelsius was ranked in 36th place in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for 2018.

Local Senator, Brian Ó Domhnaill said the award is recognition of the immense dedication and commitment of the company management and staff and to an excellent product offering.

“I want to express my own heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at Kelsius,” he said.

“The Deloitte fast 50 listing is testament to the fact that Kelsius is a cutting edge Irish Technology company, utilising technological advancements to address challenges and provide solutions to end users of the product.

“The top 50 listing includes other much larger and more centrally based companies which goes to indicate the true scale of the Kelsius success.“



Kelsius was founded in 2003 and are headquartered in the Udarás na Gaeltachta Industrial Estate in Falcarragh, currently with 42 employees, of which 31 are based in Falcarragh.

The company is the leading supplier of automation technology for product safety and compliance to the food services and healthcare industries and has offices in the United Kingdom and Ireland with a network of partners in Europe, Middle East, Australia and the USA that serve its global customer base.