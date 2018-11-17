Hannigan hat-trick sends St. Eunan's on their way to easy win in Donegal U-21A final

A stunning hat-trick in the opening seven minutes from St Eunan’s Niall Hannigan proved to be real hammer bLows for arch underdogs in the U-21 A final.

St Eunan’s 5-11

Glenfin 1-8

And even though they battled back well to reduce the deficit to five points by the 44th minute, the winners captain Niall O’Donnell got the vital scores to make this a most comfortable win for Eunan’s, who have taken their first county title since 2014.

The winners led by 4-2 to 0-4 at half-time with O’Donnell goaling from the penalty spot and Conor McBride on target for Glenfin.

Glenfin full-back Packie McGrath found the net for the losers in the 45th minute and they trailed by 4-3 to 2-6 by the 40th minute.

But they were unable to sustain this momentum and Oisin Purdy grabbed a fifth goal for the winners with team captain O’Donnell hitting a plethora of points.

ST. EUNAN'S: Eoin O’Boyle; Conor Moore, Darragh Toal, Anthony Gallagher; Sean Ryan, Oisin Toal, Peter McEniff; Sean McGettigan, Aaron Deeney; Cormac Finn (0-1) Niall O’Donnell (1-94f) Niall Hannigan (3-0); Eoin McGeehin, Rory Carr, Oisin Purdy (1-0).

Subs., Shane O’Donnell for Rory Carr (37); Brian McIntyre for Niall Hannigan (43); Ciaran McCloskey for Conor Moore (49); James Kelly for Peter McEniff (53), Kevin Kealey (0-1) for Niall O’Donnell (55), Sean Halvey for Sean Ryan (56)

GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; Ross Marley, Patrick McGrath (1-0), Darren; Matthew McGinley, Aodhfhin McGlynn, Stephen Carr (0-1); Jason Morrow, Kyle Doherty; David Carr, Eoin Donnellan (0-1), Aaron McGlynn; Karl McGlynn, Conor McBride (0-63f), Kyle O’Meara.

Subs., Odhran McGlynn for Kyle O’Meara (h-time), Kain McGlynn for David Carr (37) Shane O’Donnell for Darren Marley (57), Brian Foy for Ross Marley (58)

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)