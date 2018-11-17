Relaxed Christmas shows are planned for Pinocchio

An Grianán Theatre in Lettrkenny will host two relaxed performances of their Christmas Show Pinocchio on Wednesday, December 19 at 12.30pm and Saturday, Dec. 22 at 2pm.

The show is a fast paced updated telling of Pinocchio set in a school, and it lasts for around an hour.

This is a lively, fast moving story with plenty of action to keep audiences of all ages entertained. And maybe the odd reference or two to Fortnite.

It features a cast of 18 young actors from around Donegal, ranging from 12 to 21 years of age led by Aoife Doherty as Pinocchio, Caitlin James as the Blue Fairy, Lauren Kelly as Buddy, Bridget Salaja as Fox, Connor Mangan as Cat and Jasper Kardos as Geppetto.

What is a Relaxed Performance?

The main thing is that there is a relaxed attitude to noise and movement and some small changes made to the light and sound effects.

The lights in the theatre will stay on and people will be warned of sudden noises. There’ll also be a “chill out” area in the upper foyer for those who’d like to take some time out of watching the show.



Why do this?

The standard theatre experience can be challenging for many people. Busy foyers, unexpected music, lights going up and down and applause can all be unsettling.

Even the interval can confuse because it may seem strange to leave the auditorium in the middle of an event.

These performances are for anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed performance environment, including people with an autistic spectrum condition, sensory or communication disorders, or a learning disability, or just those who are uncomfortable being in a darkly lit room, or just those who feel they can’t sit quietly for an extended period of time.

It also gives parents a chance to relax knowing they don’t have to try and keep their child quietly sitting still for an hour !



Can everyone come to this performance?

Yes everyone is welcome, it’s so important that those for whom it is intended get to share the experience with their peers and siblings. That’s one of the main joys of a relaxed performance!

Have they done this before?

Yes! They’ve done it with the past two Christmas shows and the feedback has been great.

How do we book?

You can book online at angrianan.com, by phone on 074 91 20777 and in person at An Grianan. For special group rates contact them by phone or in person.