Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, November 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Charles Deeney, Anny, Rathmullan

- Mary Boyle Thimlin, Middle Dore, Bunbeg

- Sadie McFadden, Knockfola, Brinaleck

- Danny Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe

- Ellen Curran, 340 Altnaderry, Carrigans

- Helen Maguire, Eastport, Ballyshannon

- Rene Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny

- Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly the U.S.

Charles Deeney, Anny, Rathmullan



The death has taken place of Charles Deeney, Anny, Rathmullan, formerly of 49 Foyle Fold, Limavady Road, Derry.

Reposing at this home from 7pm this (Friday) evening.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11 o’clock in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan

Burial afterwards in Killygarvan Cemetery, Rathmullan.

House private please from 10.30pm until 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Boyle, Middle Dore, Bunbeg



The death has taken place in Aras Gweedore of Mary Boyle Thimlin, Middle Dore, Bunbeg.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to St Mary’s Chapel Derrybeg for requiem Mass at 1pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm and private then until 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Aras Gweedore c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Sadie McFadden, Knockfola, Brinaleck



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie McFadden, Knockfola, Brinaleck.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Sunday at 12.30pm for 1pm Funeral Mass at St Colmcilles Chapel, Knockfola and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am and rosary both nights at 9pm.

Danny Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe



The death has occurred at Dungloe Community Hospital of Danny Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home this evening, Friday from 6pm and rosary at 9pm.

Removal tomorrow evening, Saturday at 6pm going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Ellen Curran, 340 Altnaderry, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Ellen Curran, 340 Altnaderry, Carrigans.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, November 17th at 12.30pm going to the Immaculate Conception Church, Killea for 1pm requiem mass with burial afterwards in the All Saints Church Cemetery, Newtowncunningham.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Helen Maguire, East Port, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Helen Maguire, East Port, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 7pm. To repose overnight. Mass of the resurrection in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock on Saturday at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House Private Please.

Rene Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rene Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence from 12noon until 10pm tomorrow; Thursday, November 15 and from 12noon until 10pm on Friday, November 16.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, November 17 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal cemetery.

House Strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.

Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly the U.S.

The death has taken place of Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly Seattle, Washington, U.S.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, 15 November, 5pm - 8pm.

Friday, 16 November, 3pm - 8pm.

Funeral Saturday morning, November 17, leaving Funeral Home at 10.15am going to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.