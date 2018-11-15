Two Donegal authors shortlisted for An Post prestigious award

The shortlist for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2018 was announced, which features a diverse mix of exceptional writing from new and established writers across sixteen categories, including Novel of the Year, Children’s, Cookery, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Nonfiction, Sports, Short Story, Poetry, Teen and Young Adult and the new ‘Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book Of The Year’ category.

Donegal Democrat reporter, Michelle NicPháidín's new fictional novel, Fuascailt an Iriseora has been shortlisted alongside Teach an Gheafta by poet and author Cathal Ó Searcaigh in the Irish language category.

https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/news/209466/Debut-novel-for-Donegal-Democrat-journalist.html

Ms NicPháidín has recently learnt that she has taken first place in the highly competitive Manchester Irish Language Group writing competition with her new short story Léaspáin which describes the struggle of an artist who cannot express herself through painting when a young man breaks her heart.

Maria Dickenson, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: "This year’s shortlist once again demonstrates the wonderful wealth of writing talent we have in Ireland. We know that the Irish literary culture is regarded as one of the greatest in the world and we’ve always wished for an awards project that rises to that challenge. We’re immensely proud of what we’ve achieved with the Irish Book Awards through a broad coalition of readers, publishers, writers, booksellers, librarians, and media."

David McRedmond, CEO at An Post, added: "Our message is simple: These are fantastic books. Buy them and send them to your friends. Enjoy them."

The winners will be announced at the gala ceremony in The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road on Tuesday, November 27.

This year, the An Post Irish Book Awards will be presented by Keelin Shanley and a one hour highlight television programme will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Thursday 29 November at 10.45pm.

Votes can only be cast until Friday, November 23, please do so by clicking on the following link and scrolling to the end: https://www.irishbookawards.irish/vote2018/