Be instrumental in bringing Pianó Bhába back to Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair

An initiative has been undertaken to purchase a piano at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair for the well known and respected musician Máire Uí Bhraonáin.

The former music teacher has been exceptionally instrumental in activities at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair over the years. Her name is synonymous with pantomimes. She played the piano before and during such productions.

Those at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair would like to reintroduce the tradition and purchase a new piano which will be affectionately called ‘Pianó Bhaba.’

The new piano will be used during concerts and pantomimes.

If you would like to donate towards this worthwhile project, please do so by clicking on the link:https://www.gofundme.com/piano-bhaba&rcid=r01-154202372068-45f8d60ea4804b0a&pc=em_co_campmgmt_w

You can also do so by going to Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair’s Facebook page.