Report called for on failure of Fintown to get funding

Cllr Enda Bonner raises issue at meeting

Councillor Enda Bonner has asked that a report be compiled in relation to the decision that was made not to award Fintown the money for village renewal.
Eleven towns and villages in Donegal were awarded €100,000 earlier this year. Fintown was not one of the villages awarded money. Cllr Bonner told council officials that he wanted to know the reason for this decision. 