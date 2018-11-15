NEWS
Report called for on failure of Fintown to get funding
Cllr Enda Bonner raises issue at meeting
Councillor Enda Bonner has asked that a report be compiled in relation to the decision that was made not to award Fintown the money for village renewal.
Eleven towns and villages in Donegal were awarded €100,000 earlier this year. Fintown was not one of the villages awarded money. Cllr Bonner told council officials that he wanted to know the reason for this decision.
