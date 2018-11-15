Rental homes are ‘like hen's teeth’ in Dungloe

A councillor has called on Donegal County Council to buy land in an effort to build up a landbank for years to come.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said that there is currently a rental crisis in Dungloe and that finding rental homes are like ‘hen's teeth.’

“Donegal County Council needs to go out and buy land. There is good land in every village and town. We should be buying it,” she said.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, John Sheamuis said that a workshop should be held in January in order to discuss the issue.

He said that houses were not being built quickly enough.

Councillor Enda Bonner asked the Area Manager, Eamon Brown, to look at land with a view to develop.

The Area Manager, Eamon Brown said that the council were actively pursuing acquisitions.