Donegal man dreams of winning big on Winning Streak TV gameshow

A Letterkenny man is hoping to be on a winning streak this weekend as he appears on the National Lottery TV gameshow, this Saturday, November 17 on RTÉ One.

Christopher Chambers was visiting friends last Saturday night when his wife Michelle excitedly burst through the door to tell him that he had been called out to appear on Winning Streak this weekend.

The pair were with enjoying a quiet evening in with friends, Mary and Willie Kee in Letterkenny but news of their Winning Streak appearance turned it into a memorable night of celebrations.

First Anniversary

Christopher may be celebrating his Winning Streak appearance this Saturday but the most important event this weekend is his first wedding anniversary on Friday. Christopher met Michelle over 5 years ago and they are looking forward to marking their anniversary with a memorable trip to the Winning Streak studios at the weekend.

Christopher has worked for Aurivo (Donegal Creameries) for the past five years and has been inundated with messages of support from colleagues, neighbours and friends since his name was called out on the show.

The Donegal man will be joined in RTÉ by his daughter Stacey (9), his parents Margaret and John, his two brothers, Andrea and Barry and his two sisters Margo and Mary.

Message to Santa

Christopher has no real for his plans for his winnings as of yet but he will be in touch with Santa to make sure that his daughter Stacey has an extra special birthday and Christmas as she turns 10 on Christmas Eve.

Massive Price

