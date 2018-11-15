Garda warning over drug debt threats

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating a number of cases where threats have been made to young people or their families over drug debts.

Donegal’s chief superintendent has appealed to parents to come to gardaí in cases where they believe their children are involved in drugs.

Gardaí said they are aware of cases where parents have sought loans to cover drug debts incurred by their children.

The appeal was made at a meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

Chief Superintendent of the Donegal Garda Division, Terry McGinn, said gardaí in Donegal are investigating cases of alleged blackmail, threats or extortion over drug debts.

Drug Dealers

The chief superintendent said gardaí are targeting “mini drug gangs” around the county. She said the force is interested in getting information on people who are “getting wealthy and there are no visible signs of how the wealth is earned.”

“Where is it coming from when they are not working?

“Within each garda division we are targeting mini drugs gangs, trying to take the wealth, trying to take the money out. It is very important to get that message out if you do notice anything suspicious.”The comments were made during a presentation on drugs by a a member of the drugs unit.

Responding to a question from Lorraine Thompson of Donegal Youth Services, who said the youth service had experience of families who were being blackmailed by drug dealers, Chief Superintendent McGinn said gardaí in Donegal have a number of such cases under investigation.

“We take all those cases on board and we will prosecute people who are blackmailing. The extortion, the level of violence... we have a number of cases under investigation in the county.

“It is getting those parents to come forward and tell us because the parents are ashamed that their children built up this debt.”

Drug Lords

She said young people can find themselves addicted to drugs and then can end up with a drug debt.

“Then they find themselves in a scenario where drug lords come after them for the money and they don’t have the money and that is putting the pressure on parents.”

A member of the Garda drugs unit told the meeting that petty crime and theft often result when people are trying to fund drugs habits.

“Thefts, burglary, money going missing from people at home. When people have drug debts - their parents and other family members can be targeted to pay off drug debts.”

The garda said there have been cases in the county recently of drug users buying large quantities of drugs to sell.

“But they are using it themselves and then trying to come up with the money to pay for it is the problem.

“Threats of violence and actual violence have been imposed on parents.

“In rural communities, this is a big problem.

“Some of it is not being reported to the guards for different reasons: embarrassment and they don’t want to bring the attention of guards to their son or daughter or whoever is caught up in the middle of it.

“I know a couple of cases of people trying to get loans to pay off young people’s debt.

“ It is the reality of people getting themselves caught up in a situation where there is no escape from.”