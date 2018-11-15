Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, November 15, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Helen Maguire, Eastport, Ballyshannon

- Sr. Pius O’Halloran, St. Anne’s Convent of Mercy, College Street, Ballyshannon

- Paul Harper, Manorcunningham and formally of Ramelton

- Danny McNulty, Meenderry, Falcarragh

- Susan Gillen, née McFeeley, Sentry Hill, Letterkenny

- Rene Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny

- Daniel Toland, Dublin and late of Isle of Doagh

- Mary McHugh, Leconell, Ardara

- Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly the U.S.

Helen Maguire, East Port, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Helen Maguire, East Port, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 7pm. To repose overnight. Mass of the resurrection in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock on Saturday at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House Private Please.

Sr. Pius O’Halloran, St. Anne’s Convent of Mercy, College Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Sister Pius O’Halloran, St. Anne’s Convent of Mercy, College Street, Ballyshannon and formerly of Killtyclogher, Co. Leitrim.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 248 5819.

Paul Harper, Manorcunningham and formally of Ramelton

The death has taken place of Paul Harper, 18 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formally Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home from 6pm on Wednesday, November 14.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 16 at 10.15am, going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 12noon and on the morning of the funeral

Danny McNulty, Meenderry, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Danny McNulty, Meenderry, Falcarragh.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 5pm on Wednesday, November 14.

Funeral Mass takes place on Friday, November 16 at 11am in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 12noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hopsice c/o any family member or Carton Undertakers, Falcarragh.

Susan Gillen, née McFeeley, Sentry Hill, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Susan 'Girlie' Gillen, née Mc Feeley, Sentry Hill, Letterkenny.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence from 4pm this afternoon, Wednesday, November 14.

Removal on Friday, November 16 at 9.40am to St Eunan’s Cathedral for requiem mass at 10am with burial afterwards in Conwel cemetery in the family plot.

Rene Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rene Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence from 12noon until 10pm tomorrow; Thursday, November 15 and from 12noon until 10pm on Friday, November 16.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, November 17 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal cemetery.

House Strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.

Daniel Toland, Dublin and late of Isle of Doagh

The death has taken place of Daniel (Danny) Toland, Whitehall, Dublin and late of Isle of Doagh.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, November 14, from 5pm to 9pm and Thursday, November 15, from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of The Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am.

Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Mary McHugh Leconell, Ardara

The death has taken place of Mary McHugh, Leconell, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her son John’s residence in Leconell.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly the U.S.

The death has taken place of Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly Seattle, Washington, U.S.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, 15 November, 5pm - 8pm.

Friday, 16 November, 3pm - 8pm.

Funeral Saturday morning, November 17, leaving Funeral Home at 10.15am going to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

