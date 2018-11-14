Burtonport Post Office set to close following rejection of appeal

An appeal to keep Burtonport Post Office open has been rejected by the process of appeals established by An Post and the Government.

Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher said that move defies logic: "It is very bad news for Burtonport and it defies logic and is impossible to comprehend why this Post Office was not given the go ahead to remain open by the appropriate authority. This is a sad and bleak day for Burtonport with the decision to reject the Post Office appeal."

He commended the hard work of the community and the committee who worked towards keeping the post office open: "I wish to compliment those who lodged a very strong and robust appeal to this decision."

Poor Decisions

The Dungloep-based representative said that the appeals mechanism established by the Government in conjunction with An

Post is an empty formula and that the entire appeal mechanism is a non-process which he said in the most clear cut cases fails to recommend Post Offices for reopening.

Deputy Gallagher said that 'poor decisions' were made in relation to other post offices, such as, Dunfanaghy, Dunkineely and Gortahork Post Offices.

"It is incredible and impossible to understand why Burtonport Post Office was not recommended for reopening, when one considers the population of the area, the distances from other post offices, in my view fulfills all the criteria for a case and point for keeping a post office within a community. It is also worth noting that the Burtonport Post Office served as a mail centre for Arranmore Island," he said.

No approvals

He further added that it was becoming apparent that An Post and the Government have taken a conscious decision that no further appeals are to be approved regardless of the information provided.

"The policy by this Government in partnership with An Post of Post Office closures throughout Donegal is leaving a massive legacy of rural decline and neglect by this Government and its predecessor in office, this policy of closing post offices from its inception was a poorly thought out policy and was extremely blunt in its approach. The Post Office policy being pursued by this

Government is going to have a lasting negative legacy within Donegal and one which will last for years," he said