Donegal GAA Award winners for 2018 announced - Eoghan Bán Gallagher is Player of the Year
The award winners in GAA in Donegal have been announced and the big award, the Donegal Player of the Year for 2018, has been won by Killlybegs' Eoghan Bán Gallagher, which will be some consolation after he missed out recently on an All-Star Award.
The full list of award winners (which will be presented at the Donegal GAA Banquet on Friday week, 23rd, in the Abbey Hotel) are:
List of Awards 2018
Senior Player: Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Na Cealla Beaga)
Hurler: Padraic Doherty (Burt)
Grounds: Ard an Ratha
Senior Club: Gaoth Dobhair
Intermediate: Gleann Fhinne
Junior: Aodh Rua K/G
Lady Footballer: Yvonne Bonner (Gleann Fhinne
Gaeltacht: Naomh Conail
Outside Gaeltacht: Carn Domhnach
Service to Culture Award: Sharon McGinty (Gleann Sulai)
Lifetime achievement: Sam Gallagher (Robert Emmetts)
Referee Award: Connie Doherty ( Naomh Conaill)
Handball Club Award: Avril McNamee (MacCumhaills
Appreciation Award: Dave Mulhern Derryveagh Crystal
