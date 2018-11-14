Donegal firm hits profits of €6.7m in uncertain climate

One of the county's most well known clothing brands accumulated profits at the firm of €6.7m last year.

New accounts filed by Magee Clothing Unlimited of Donegal Town recorded a profit of €289, 162 in 2017 - a 98 per cent increase on the profits of €146, 061 recorded in 2016.

The company employs 130 people and works, on the most part, across Ireland and the UK.

“Magee continues to grow sales with selected wholesale customers, its own online sales, a new shop in South Anne Street, in Dublin, plus the existing Arnotts concession and the original shop in Donegal since 1866,” said Lynn Temple the chairperson of Magee Clothing.

The chairperson of the firm said that the company has seen further development of sales in 2018. He said that the company had been affected by the weakened Sterling as a result of Brexit fears in 2017.

In 1900, Robert Temple bought the business and today the family continue to run the business.