Arrest after woman's body found in west Fermanagh

Discovery made at home between Belcoo and Garrison

By staff reporter

By staff reporter

A murder investigation is underway after the death of a woman near Garrison in County Fermanagh.

Pauline Kilkenny, 59, was found dead in her home in Cornacully Road, about halfway between Belcoo and Garrison, at about 1pm on Tuesday.

The PSNI have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder, suspicion of possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

 