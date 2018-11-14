Cabinet meeting to discuss withdrawal agreement

The Cabinet are meeting now to discuss the proposed agreement over the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney are briefing the Cabinet on developments in the last 24 hours at a meeting which was due to begin at 9.30am.

It emerged late yesterday afternoon that a draft withdrawal document had been agreed between the EU and the British government.

It is understood the agreement involves a UK-wide customs arrangement, with specific provisions for Northern Ireland for both customs and single market rules.

Last night the taoiseach met with Mr Coveney, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee, to discuss the text of the proposed withdrawal agreement.

The Dáil is expected to be briefed on the draft agreement later this afternoon.

The British Cabinet is to meet at 2pm to discuss the draft agreement.

Also at 2pm, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will brief ambassadors from the 27 member states.

Border Communities Against Brexit welcomed the developments on the negotiations between the British government and the EU and the implications for the Irish border.

“It is our understanding that the backstop for Ireland will be set in place alongside the UK remaining in the Custom Union and parts of the Single Market to allow further detailed trade negotiations to take place,” the group said in a statement.

“This would allow certainty for everyone living in border communities and further across this island.

“It also provides economic assurance for the thousands of business who face a very difficult future and the tens of thousands of jobs put at risk by a Brexit crash. We will all have to wait and see what developments take place in Westminster in the coming weeks.”