Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, November 14

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Daniel Toland, Dublin and late of Isle of Doagh

- Mary McHugh, Leconell, Ardara

- Danny Cullen, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

- Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly the U.S.

- Kathleen Emery, née Fuery of Warwickshire, England and formerly of Dunkineely

- Ellen Longwill née Lynch, 47 St Mary’s Crescent, Barrhead, Paisley and formerly of Buncrana

- Una McGinty, Drim, Commeen, Cloghan

- Ellen Kennedy née Campbell, The Diamond, Dungloe and formerly from Burtonport

- Josie Gallagher, Meenalig, Cloghan, formerly of Ballindrait



Daniel Toland, Dublin and late of Isle of Doagh

The death has taken place of Daniel (Danny) Toland, Whitehall, Dublin and late of Isle of Doagh.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, November 14, from 5pm to 9pm and Thursday, November 15, from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of The Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am.

Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Mary McHugh Leconell, Ardara

The death has taken place of Mary McHugh, Leconell, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her son John’s residence in Leconell.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Danny Cullen, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Danny Cullen, Gortnabrade, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday going to St John the Baptist Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please with the exception of neighbours and friends at the request of the deceased.

Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly the U.S.

The death has taken place of Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly Seattle, Washington, U.S.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, 15 November, 5pm - 8pm.

Friday, 16 November, 3pm - 8pm.

Funeral Saturday morning, November 17, leaving Funeral Home at 10.15am going to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

Kathleen Emery, née Fuery of Warwickshire, England and formerly of Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Kathleen Emery, née Fuery of Milby Drive, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, England and formerly of Brenter, Dunkineely.

Remains arrived on Tuesday at 6pm to Our Lady of the Angels Church, Nuneaton. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by cremation at the Heart of England Crematorium.

Ellen Longwill née Lynch of Barrhead, Paisley and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Ellen Longwill, nee Lynch, 47 St Mary’s Crescent, Barrhead, Paisley and formerly of Aughaweel, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Her remains were welcomed into St John the Evangelist Church, Barrhead on Tuesday evening.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 9.30am

Burial afterwards in St Conval’s Cemetery, Barrhead.

Una McGinty, Drim, Commeen, Cloghan

The death has taken place at her residence of Una McGinty, Drim, Commeen, Cloghan.

Her remains will leave her home on Wednesday at 11.15am for 12noon Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu if desired to Cloghan Day Centre c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Ellen Kennedy née Campbell, The Diamond, Dungloe and formerly from Burtonport

The death has occurred of Ellen Kennedy, née Campbell, The Diamond, Dungloe and formerly from Ramport, Burtonport.

Her remains were removed on Tuesday evening to St. Columbas Church, Acres.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, November 14 at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Josie Gallagher, Meenalig, Cloghan, formerly of Ballindrait

The death has occurred of Josie Gallagher, Meenalig, Cloghan, formerly of Riverdale House, Ballindrait and Drumleen, Ballindrait. Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 2.30pm on Wednesday in St Joseph’s Church, Letterbrick with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.