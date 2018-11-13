Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 13

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Daniel Toland, Dublin and late of Isle of Doagh

- Mary McHugh Leconell, Ardara

- Danny Cullen, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

- Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly the U.S.

- Kathleen Emery,née Fuery of Warwickshire, England and formerly of Dunkineely

- Ellen Longwill née Lynch, 47 St Mary’s Crescent, Barrhead, Paisley and formerly of Buncrana

- Una McGinty, Drim, Commeen, Cloghan

- Ellen Kennedy née Campbell, The Diamond, Dungloe and formerly from Burtonport

- Josie Gallagher, Meenalig, Cloghan, formerly of Ballindrait



Daniel Toland, Dublin and late of Isle of Doagh

The death has taken palce of Daniel (Danny) Toland, Whitehall, Dublin and late of Isle of Doagh.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, November 14, from 5 pm to 9 pm and Thursday, November 15, from 2 pm to 9 pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of The Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 9.50 am for Mass at 10 am, funeral afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Mary McHugh Leconell, Ardara

The death has taken place of Mary McHugh Leconell, Ardara.

Her remains will be reposing at her Son, John’s residence in Leconell from 12 noon on Tuesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Danny Cullen, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Danny Cullen, Gortnabrade, Carrigart.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest this afternoon at 2pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, going to St John the Baptist Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please with the exception of neighbours and friends at the request of the deceased.

Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly the U.S.

The death has taken place of Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly Seattle, Washington, U.S.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, 15 November, 5pm - 8pm.

Friday, 16 November, 3pm - 8pm.

Funeral Saturday morning, November 17, leaving Funeral Home at 10.15am going to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

Kathleen Emery,née Fuery of Warwickshire, England and formerly of Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Kathleen Emery,née Fuery of Milby Drive, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, England and formerly of Brenter, Dunkineely.

Remains arriving on Tuesday at 6pm to Our Lady of the Angels Church, Nuneaton. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by cremation at the Heart of England Crematorium.

Ellen Longwill née Lynch of Barrhead, Paisley and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Ellen Longwill nee Lynch, 47 St Mary’s Crescent, Barrhead, Paisley and formerly of Aughaweel, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Her remains will be welcomed into St John the Evangelist Church, Barrhead on Tuesday evening 13th November at 5.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning 14th November at 9.30am

Burial afterwards in St Conval’s Cemetery, Barrhead.

Una McGinty, Drim, Commeen, Cloghan

The death has taken place at her residence of Una McGinty, Drim, Commeen, Cloghan.

Her remains will leave her home on Wednesday at 11.15am for 12noon Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu if desired to Cloghan Day Centre c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Ellen Kennedy née Campbell, The Diamond, Dungloe and formerly from Burtonport

The death has occurred of Ellen Kennedy née Campbell, The Diamond, Dungloe and formerly from Ramport, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home this evening, Monday, October 12 from 6pm and Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Tuesday November 13 from 3.30pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St. Columbas Church, Acres for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, November 14 at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Josie Gallagher, Meenalig, Cloghan, formerly of Ballindrait

The death has occurred of Josie Gallagher, Meenalig, Cloghan, formerly of Riverdale House, Ballindrait and Drumleen, Ballindrait. Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 2.30pm on Wednesday in St Joseph’s Church, Letterbrick with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

