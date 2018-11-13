A wonderful presentation made by Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair to Glenties councillors

The committee of Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair made a presentation to the Glenties Municipal District wherein they portrayed the progress the theatre has made since it opened in 2017 and explained how much it costs to run the building on an annual basis.

Trustee and Chairperson, Pól MacCumhaill said that before the theatre opened it was in a state of total disrepair and a lot of work has been done to fix it. The roof was leaking, the heating system was broken and around 300 chairs need to be fixed.

A decision was made to close the theatre in 2006 on the basis of health and safety.

The trustee and the manager, Áine Ní Chuireáin agus Maighread Ní Ghallachóir, said that the work carried out over the past 18 months has been huge.

Up to €880,000 has been spent on the theatre to date.

By 2023, the committee would like to have a budget of €300,000 per annum which would be inline with other theatres in the country.

Donegal County Council gave the committee €5,000 in 2017 and 2018.

Mr MacCumhaill asked the councillors to remember the amharclann ahead of their upcoming budget meeting.

Cllr Enda Bonner said that he would like to see the committee speak to someone in senior management in relation to funding.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said that the facility is state-of-the-art and 21st century.

She said: "Sometimes buildings brings back your youth and you want to share that with the next generation. We met with Richard Gibson a few weeks ago - we made a proposal that a budget would be set aside for Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair."

She said that the amharclann is within the Gaeltacht which is very much supported by the local community.

"One of the things that was discussed within the council was a centre of excellence within Gaoth Dobhair. That has been spoken about. I haven't seen it coming any further and it was a multi-agency task force. If everybody works together you could have a small industry," she said to the committee.

The committee said that they had already embarked on that road with all cultural agencies working together.

"The amharclann would be part-in-part of that facility," Mr MacCumhaill said.

Ms. Ní Churreáin said that there were many other buildings and agencies within close geographical proximity to the amharclann which they work with.

Councillor Terence Slowey said: "You can't run a theatre on sentiment."

He said that Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair must be given the same recognition as other theatres.

The Cathaoirleach John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh said that funding is needed for Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

The budget meeting takes place next week. Cllr Ó Fearraigh said that all councillors work together to obtain funding for their local areas irrespective of party loyalties.

"Five thousand capital a year is very small. I think we will have a meeting and say that this is one of the projects that we wish to promote for 2019," he said.

He thanked the committee for their presentation.

Cllr Terence Slowey proposed that a Glenties Municipal District meeting be held in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair. The proposal was accepted.