Free wifi in tourism hotspots would put Donegal on the map

Having free wifi at the summit of Errigal mountain would see tourists advertise our county across the globe, according to councillor Terence Slowey.

Speaking at the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr Slowey said that should hotspots and free wifi be made available, visitors to the county could take pictures of themselves and advertise the beauty of our county.

He said the initiative would benefit areas, such as, Fanad, Slieve League and Malin Head which are on the Wild Atlantic Way.