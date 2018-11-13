Glenties Municipal District recognise achievement of Special Olympians

The achievement of four special Olympians was recognised at the Glenties Municipal District today.

The four athletes Ronán Ó'Coirbín, Gaoth Dobhair, Peter Doogan, Gortahork, Patrick Gallagher, Annagry and Paul McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair all won medals in their respective field at the Special Olympics in Dublin in August.

Coach Noel Flynn was also commended for all his hard work over the years.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, John Sheamais Ó'Fearraigh and Area Manager, Eamon Brown presented a cheque for €500 and a framed certificate to the group.

All councillors commended the team's dedication and commitment which led to their winning medals.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said that it was very fitting to recognise our heroes.