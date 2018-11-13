Letterkenny University Hospital is experiencing high volumes of patients attending its emergency department

Letterkenny University Hospital said it is experiencing high volumes of patients attending the hospital's emergency department today.

The HSE said the hospital is very busy again today and it is working hard to reduce waiting times for patients in the ED.

"We would like to apologise for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their families who are experiencing long wait times," the HSE said.

"We also acknowledge the difficult situation for our staff and thank them for their continued dedication and commitment to patient care.

"We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance."