John Downey attends Donegal commemoration after being granted bail over extradition warrant

John Downey, granted bail on Thursday following his arrest earlier last week in relation to an extradition warrant for offences relating to a 1972 bombing in Enniskillen in which two members of the British Army were killed, was among the attendance at a 10th anniversary commemoration near Ballintra at the weekend

The ceremony on Saturday for the former Mayor of Ballyshannon PJ. Branley and Dessie McNulty, Ballintra, who lost their lives in a tragic accident at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra was attended by a large number of people.

The ceremony included the immediate families, Deputies Pearse Doherty and Martin Kenny as well as Conor Murphy MLA and Gemma Dolan MLA.

Sinn Féin councillors were also in attendance at a ceremony which was described as a "poignant occasion for all".

Mr. Downey is challenging a European extradition warrant on suspicion of the killing of two soldiers 46 years ago.

At his hearing on Thursday last, the court was told that Mr. Downey had worked in a positive manner for the peace process and has been involved in reconciliation work

He told the Democrat that he felt that there was no case to answer but that he would strongly challenge the warrant.

Asked how he felt, he joked "Well, I will have to say I was treated very well over the few days and had my breakfast every day, something I mightn't bother with at home.

"I haven't felt as wanted for a long, long time."

Car accident

PJ Branley, Mayor of Ballyshannon, Dessie McNulty and Michael O'Sullivan, a young man who just loved cars, tragically lost their lives in a car accident at Ballymagroarty in 2008.

Deputies Pearse Doherty and Martin Kenny welcomed the three families to a separate function in Dorrian's Hotel in Ballyshannon on Friday night and paid warm tributes to the three deceased.

Deputy Doherty said that the former mayor had always been of great inspiration to him.

“He had a level head and cut through the fuss,” Deputy Doherty said.

“He was a big loss to us in Sinn Féin but an even bigger loss to his family as all three were.”

His party colleague, Martin Kenny echoed these words adding that PJ Branley was a great community man, always putting Ballyshannon and its people first.

“He recognised from the very start that all politics are local, putting people first,” he said.