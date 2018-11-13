Donegal ETB staff short-listed for national awards

Donegal ETB staff member Brenda Boyle is a member of the national ETB Public Procurement Working Group (PPWG) which has just been shortlisted for five 2018 National Procurement Awards for work they completed in 2017.

The PPWG members are Brenda Boyle (acting Head of Corporate Services at Donegal ETB), Helen Owens (Limerick & Clare ETB), Mary O’Mahony (Cork ETB), Gina McGrath (Waterford & Wexford ETB), Veronica Feeney (Cavan & Monaghan ETB), Mary Keane (Louth & Meath ETB) and Gwen Moore and Des Murphy (ETBI).

The work includes the development and delivery of a Sectoral Procurement Policy, a suite of ETB tender templates for below EU Threshold contracts and frameworks and proposals to professionalise procurement including the ETBI UCC Certificate in Procurement Management.

The five awards they have been short-listed for are: Procurement Excellence Award - Public Sector, Procurement Team of the Year, Best Procurement External Collaboration Project of the Year, Excellence in Education Procurement, Best People Development Initiative.

Speaking about the award nominations, Brenda said: “Myself and my colleagues who were involved in the team, are absolutely delighted to be nominated for these awards. The Procurement Working Group has been instrumental in developing and delivering Procurement related shared projects that support Procurement Compliance within all ETBs.”

Donegal ETB Chief Executive Anne McHugh said: “It’s a wonderful achievement to have the hard work of our staff and fellow ETB colleagues recognised at a national level. Once again, Donegal ETB have been involved in leading the way in developing best practice within the education sector at a national level. I would like to congratulate Brenda and her colleagues on this success and thank them for all their hard work to date.”

The awards shortlist will be published on The Irish Times online at www.irishtimes.com. Further information is also available on https://www.procurementawards.ie

The award winners will be announced on November 15 at a ceremony in Ballsbridge, Dublin.